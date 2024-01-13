Jordanians Rally in Solidarity with Palestinians Amid Gaza Crisis

Across Jordan, individuals gather in cities like Amman, Tafila, Ma’an, and Aqaba, raising their voices in unison against a backdrop of escalating aggression in Gaza. These peaceful demonstrations signify a groundswell of support for the Palestinian people, under the banners of #PalestineGazaGenocide and #WeAreAllGaza. The protestors’ call for an end to violence and the safeguarding of Palestinian rights reverberates across the nation, echoing Jordan’s historic and geographical ties with Palestine.

Protests Highlight King Abdullah II’s Initiatives

The gatherings not only express solidarity with Gaza but also spotlight the efforts of King Abdullah II to curb Israeli aggression. Amid the turmoil, King Abdullah II’s initiatives include the deployment of field hospitals, among other aid channels. Protestors are urging the international community to leverage its influence, pressuring Israel to cease its assaults on Gaza.

‘We Are All Gaza’: A Cry for Justice

Every Friday, cities like the Karak Governorate and the heart of the Jordanian capital, Amman, become stages for massive demonstrations. These gatherings serve as potent expressions of support for the Palestinian people, who are enduring what many describe as a ‘genocide’ in Gaza. Protestors condemn the international community’s silence in the face of ongoing massacres, deliberate targeting of women and children, and the persistent assaults by Israeli forces. ‘We Are All Gaza’ has become more than a slogan—it’s a rallying cry for justice and intervention.

Call for International Intervention

Amidst the atrocities, the protestors’ voices rise in a call for greater international action. They denounce Israel’s attempts to displace the people of Gaza and separate the West Bank from the Gaza Strip. Their pleas for intervention are not confined to halting the violence—they are demanding the defense of Palestinian rights and an end to the mass murder of children, women, and the elderly. The international community, they insist, must apply pressure on Israel to halt its aggression.