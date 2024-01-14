en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Affairs

Jakarta Joins Global Call for Gaza Ceasefire Amid Escalating Conflict

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:49 pm EST
Jakarta Joins Global Call for Gaza Ceasefire Amid Escalating Conflict

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators rallied in Jakarta, Indonesia, demanding an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Echoing the global call for peace, the protest was part of a worldwide movement that saw demonstrations in major cities, including Kuala Lumpur, London, and Washington DC.

Jakarta Joins Global Call for Ceasefire

At least 5,000 participants gathered in front of the US Embassy in Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, waving Indonesian and Palestinian flags. Their signs bore messages like ‘Boycott Israel’ and ‘Ceasefire Now.’ This demonstration coincided with the Global Day of Action on the 100th day of the ongoing crisis in Gaza. The protesters in Jakarta, like those in other cities worldwide, expressed strong solidarity with Palestinians, condemning the escalating violence and calling for an end to the bloodshed.

Global Demonstrations Reflect International Concern

Similar protests took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where demonstrators gathered at the US embassy to voice their concern to Israel’s key ally. In Ireland, a historic rally in Dublin saw tens of thousands gather in support of Palestine, making it the largest Irish protest for Palestine in history. The protests are part of a global day of action for Palestine, aimed at ending the violence that has resulted in numerous casualties.

Implications of the Conflict

The situation in Gaza has been a point of international concern, with the conflict leading to a severe humanitarian crisis. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) highlighted the man-made disaster and the use of food, water, and fuel as instruments of war. The ongoing conflict and escalating regional tensions surrounding Israel’s war on Gaza have also raised concerns about the potential impact on the global economic recovery.

In the face of these challenges, the demonstrators in Jakarta, like many around the world, hope their voices will contribute to a broader movement pushing for a ceasefire and the restoration of stability in Gaza.

0
International Affairs Protests
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Affairs

See more
2 hours ago
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
From the flood-stricken regions of Indonesia to the vibrant motosport rallies, the ongoing tensions at the Ukraine-Russia border to the Israeli-Palestinian conflicts, the AFP (Agence France-Presse) Pictures of the Week for January 6-12, 2024, offer a visual exploration of global events. The collection encapsulates the essence of news from various domains such as politics, climate,
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
US-led Airstrikes in Yemen: Heightening Tensions and Humanitarian Crisis
3 hours ago
US-led Airstrikes in Yemen: Heightening Tensions and Humanitarian Crisis
Ireland Stands with Palestine: Thousands Join Largest Ever Protest in Dublin
4 hours ago
Ireland Stands with Palestine: Thousands Join Largest Ever Protest in Dublin
Severe Winter Storm Sweeps Across Northern United States
2 hours ago
Severe Winter Storm Sweeps Across Northern United States
Iowa Caucuses: A Nation's Fears and the Future of American Democracy
3 hours ago
Iowa Caucuses: A Nation's Fears and the Future of American Democracy
Escalating Regional Tensions Stoke Fears of Wider Conflict
3 hours ago
Escalating Regional Tensions Stoke Fears of Wider Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
Historic Win for Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Unsettles Beijing
2 mins
Historic Win for Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Unsettles Beijing
2024 Iowa Caucuses: A Defining Moment in the Republican Presidential Primary
2 mins
2024 Iowa Caucuses: A Defining Moment in the Republican Presidential Primary
Trump Criticizes Political Newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy: A Tactical Shift Within The MAGA Movement
3 mins
Trump Criticizes Political Newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy: A Tactical Shift Within The MAGA Movement
Unusual Medical Case Reported: Man Diagnosed with Pubic Lice
4 mins
Unusual Medical Case Reported: Man Diagnosed with Pubic Lice
Legal Tangle: Contempt Ruling Against Wade Surfaces Amid Affair Allegations
5 mins
Legal Tangle: Contempt Ruling Against Wade Surfaces Amid Affair Allegations
Didier Cohen's Dramatic Transformation: From Boyish Charm to Rock-Solid Physique
5 mins
Didier Cohen's Dramatic Transformation: From Boyish Charm to Rock-Solid Physique
Socceroos Begin Asian Cup Campaign with 2-0 Victory Over India
6 mins
Socceroos Begin Asian Cup Campaign with 2-0 Victory Over India
Lai Ching-te Elected Taiwan's President Amid Rising Tensions with Beijing
7 mins
Lai Ching-te Elected Taiwan's President Amid Rising Tensions with Beijing
President Hichilema Calls for Balanced Development Amid Rising Urban Migration
9 mins
President Hichilema Calls for Balanced Development Amid Rising Urban Migration
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app