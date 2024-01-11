Indigenous Protest Disrupts Lithium Production at the Atacama Salt Flat

In the northern expanse of Chile, a potent demonstration by indigenous factions has caused a considerable disruption to the Atacama salt flat, the world’s most extensive lithium deposit. This blockade is significantly impacting the operations of the local lithium producer, SQM, and the American corporation, Albemarle.

Indigenous Protest Paralyzes Lithium Production

The protest was sparked by grievances over an accord signed last month between SQM and the government-run copper firm, Codelco. The leader of the indigenous Toconao community has proclaimed that the groups are barricading public roads leading to the mines in the southern part of the salt flat. This act is hindering the movement of workers, supplies, and the lithium resource itself.

Ripple Effects on Global Lithium Supply Chain

This demonstration is more than just a localized conflict; it mirrors deeper tensions associated with the extraction of natural resources and the rights of indigenous communities. Given the importance of the Atacama salt flat for lithium production, this situation has the potential to ripple across global lithium supply chains.

Indigenous Community’s Stance

Several hundred protestors have obstructed access to the lithium deposit, blocking six different spots on public roads and thereby preventing workers, supplies, and lithium from entering or leaving. The indigenous Toconao community is demanding inclusion in talks between SQM and the government. They claim they were left out of the agreement between SQM and Codelco, which outlines future lithium development and production in the Atacama.