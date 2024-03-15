Indigenous Minga Advocates for Rights in Meeting with President Petro

The indigenous minga arrived in Cali on Thursday, March 14, 2024, and is expecting to meet with the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, on Friday, March 15, around 3:00 p.m. in the Puerto Rellena area, which has become a focal point of social struggle.

Indigenous Minga Demands Guarantees for Territory Protection and Autonomy

Indigenous people from Cauca, Putumayo, Huila, Valle, and Nariño, who make up the minga, are requesting guarantees from the national government for the protection of their territories, autonomy of their communities, as well as progress in "peace with social justice."

On Friday, March 15, the Indigenous minga hopes to deliver a document containing all their demands to President Gustavo Petro and Vice President Francia Márquez. The meeting will take place specifically at the Resistance Monument, built in Puerto Rellena during the so-called "social outbreak." The high-ranking official is expected to arrive at the meeting point around three in the afternoon; however, until that time, the Indigenous minga will march through the streets of the capital of Valle del Cauca.

Authorities Implement Mobility Plan for Indigenous March

To ensure peace during the march of the Indigenous people from different parts of the country, as well as the free flow of traffic on the city's roads, local authorities have established a mobility plan.

According to information provided by the leaders of the minga to the Mayor's Office of Cali, this Friday the march will begin at nine in the morning.

The departure point is from the University of Valle, where the Indigenous people are staying, and the final meeting point is Puerto Rellena or "Puerto Resistencia" as they have named that part of the city since the social outbreak.