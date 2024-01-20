Historian Warns of Potential Genocide with Artsakh's Integration into Azerbaijan

In a recent press conference, Ashot Melkonyan, Director of the Institute of History, voiced a dire warning concerning the potential for a repeat of the 1915 Armenian Genocide if Artsakh were to be incorporated into Azerbaijan. He expressed optimism, however, that global comprehension of this grim potentiality is on the rise.

Artsakh: A Critical Buffer

Melkonyan underscored the crucial role of Artsakh's independence in precluding a genocide against the Armenian populace residing there. He pointed to the headway made with some members of European high tribunals and several U.S. states now acknowledging Artsakh. Furthermore, he emphasized the vital importance of the surrounding territories for Armenia's security, rejecting any concessions on this front given the historical connection and the protection they afford.

Armen Marukyan, the head of the Armenian Question and the Armenian Genocide history's department, broached the difficulties in bringing Azerbaijani hostile actions to the International Criminal Court (ICC). The complication arises from the fact that neither Armenia nor Azerbaijan are ICC members. Nevertheless, Marukyan highlighted alternative avenues, such as the UN Security Council's capacity to refer cases to the ICC, suggesting that Russia's support could be instrumental in bringing the issue before the Security Council.