en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bangladesh

Highway Blockade by Unpaid Workers Disrupts Traffic, Raises Labor Concerns in Bangladesh

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:41 am EST
Highway Blockade by Unpaid Workers Disrupts Traffic, Raises Labor Concerns in Bangladesh

On Tuesday, workers from a denim processing plant in the Belashahar area of Cumilla, Bangladesh, staged a blockade of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway. Their demands? Overdue salaries and allowances, unpaid for the past three months. The protest, which lasted from 9 am to 1 pm, resulted in significant traffic congestion along several kilometers of the highway, disrupting daily transit and raising questions about labor rights and corporate responsibility.

The Unheard Pleas of the Workers

Among the sea of demonstrators was Shahadat Hossain, a worker at the plant. According to Hossain, the protest wasn’t the first attempt to draw attention to their plight. Previous appeals to the factory authorities had yielded no resolution, forcing the workers to take their grievances to the public arena. “This protest was our last resort,” Hossain stated, underscoring the desperation of the workers.

A Silent Company amidst the Uproar

In the face of the protest, the company maintained an unsettling silence. Despite attempts to reach out for comments, no representatives responded. This lack of communication only added fuel to the escalating tension between the disgruntled workers and the silent factory authorities.

Police Intervention and Lingering Aftermath

The blockade ended following police intervention. The workers were assured that their grievances would be addressed and conveyed to the relevant authorities. Even after the protest ended, however, traffic moved sluggishly. Officer-in-charge Ahmed Sanjur Morshed of Chandina Thana reported that traffic remained slow-paced, a lingering reminder of the earlier chaos.

But the protest at the denim plant is not an isolated incident. At least 300 garment factories across Bangladesh have suspended operations due to similar labor protests demanding higher wages. Factory owners have responded with a ‘no work, no pay’ policy, sparking further unrest. The apparel industry, accounting for nearly 85% of the country’s total exports in FY23, now stands on shaky ground. Exporters warn that continued labor unrest could potentially impact Bangladesh’s exports and the overall health of the garment industry.

0
Bangladesh Protests
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Authoritarian Tendencies: Government's Attempt to Suppress Opposition Meets Resistance

By Muhammad Jawad

ADB and Bangladesh Government Sign $160M Deal to Boost Dhaka's Power Network

By Saboor Bayat

Dense Fog Disrupts Flight Operations at Saidpur Airport

By Muhammad Jawad

Bangladesh Ignites the Handball Flame: Under-17 and 18 Training Course Begins

By Salman Khan

Cumilla City Corporation CEO Accused of Election Misconduct; Financial ...
@Bangladesh · 19 mins
Cumilla City Corporation CEO Accused of Election Misconduct; Financial ...
heart comment 0
Bangladesh’s Day of Significant Developments: A Snapshot of January 2, 2024

By Muhammad Jawad

Bangladesh's Day of Significant Developments: A Snapshot of January 2, 2024
IUB Pioneers Digital Literacy with ‘Coding for All’ Initiative

By Muhammad Jawad

IUB Pioneers Digital Literacy with 'Coding for All' Initiative
Cricket Icon Shakib Al Hasan Steps into Politics: A Certain Victory Amid Opposition’s Boycott

By Salman Akhtar

Cricket Icon Shakib Al Hasan Steps into Politics: A Certain Victory Amid Opposition's Boycott
United Nations Increases Food Ration for Rohingya Refugees

By Salman Akhtar

United Nations Increases Food Ration for Rohingya Refugees
Latest Headlines
World News
Jordan McLaughlin: A Game-Changer for the Minnesota Timberwolves?
23 seconds
Jordan McLaughlin: A Game-Changer for the Minnesota Timberwolves?
African Stars FC and Senegal Ready to Defend their Titles
24 seconds
African Stars FC and Senegal Ready to Defend their Titles
Moldova Rewards International Sports Champions with 1.35 Million Euros
24 seconds
Moldova Rewards International Sports Champions with 1.35 Million Euros
Sage Therapeutics Confirms Participation in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
26 seconds
Sage Therapeutics Confirms Participation in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Indonesian Army Members Named Suspects in Assault of Presidential Candidate's Volunteers
27 seconds
Indonesian Army Members Named Suspects in Assault of Presidential Candidate's Volunteers
Iowa Caucuses: DeSantis, Haley Engage in Ad War as Trump Remains Untouched
41 seconds
Iowa Caucuses: DeSantis, Haley Engage in Ad War as Trump Remains Untouched
Rainfall Forces Postponement of Dundee-St Johnstone Match
43 seconds
Rainfall Forces Postponement of Dundee-St Johnstone Match
Stevenage Manager Steve Evans Criticizes Refereeing in Portsmouth Defeat
46 seconds
Stevenage Manager Steve Evans Criticizes Refereeing in Portsmouth Defeat
Political Tensions Rise as Ram Temple Consecration Nears
50 seconds
Political Tensions Rise as Ram Temple Consecration Nears
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
36 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
6 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app