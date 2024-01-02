Highway Blockade by Unpaid Workers Disrupts Traffic, Raises Labor Concerns in Bangladesh

On Tuesday, workers from a denim processing plant in the Belashahar area of Cumilla, Bangladesh, staged a blockade of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway. Their demands? Overdue salaries and allowances, unpaid for the past three months. The protest, which lasted from 9 am to 1 pm, resulted in significant traffic congestion along several kilometers of the highway, disrupting daily transit and raising questions about labor rights and corporate responsibility.

The Unheard Pleas of the Workers

Among the sea of demonstrators was Shahadat Hossain, a worker at the plant. According to Hossain, the protest wasn’t the first attempt to draw attention to their plight. Previous appeals to the factory authorities had yielded no resolution, forcing the workers to take their grievances to the public arena. “This protest was our last resort,” Hossain stated, underscoring the desperation of the workers.

A Silent Company amidst the Uproar

In the face of the protest, the company maintained an unsettling silence. Despite attempts to reach out for comments, no representatives responded. This lack of communication only added fuel to the escalating tension between the disgruntled workers and the silent factory authorities.

Police Intervention and Lingering Aftermath

The blockade ended following police intervention. The workers were assured that their grievances would be addressed and conveyed to the relevant authorities. Even after the protest ended, however, traffic moved sluggishly. Officer-in-charge Ahmed Sanjur Morshed of Chandina Thana reported that traffic remained slow-paced, a lingering reminder of the earlier chaos.

But the protest at the denim plant is not an isolated incident. At least 300 garment factories across Bangladesh have suspended operations due to similar labor protests demanding higher wages. Factory owners have responded with a ‘no work, no pay’ policy, sparking further unrest. The apparel industry, accounting for nearly 85% of the country’s total exports in FY23, now stands on shaky ground. Exporters warn that continued labor unrest could potentially impact Bangladesh’s exports and the overall health of the garment industry.