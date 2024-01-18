Guinea's Military Warns Against Violence in Upcoming Press Freedom Protest

On the eve of an anticipated protest, the military rulers of Guinea have issued a grave warning against potential violence. The demonstration, scheduled for Thursday, has been organized as a response to increasing limitations on press freedom and internet access in the country.

Advertisment

Press Freedom and Internet Access Under Siege

Over the past several weeks, citizens and advocacy groups have raised concerns about the escalating restrictions on non-official reporting and communication. Internet access has been curtailed, with social networks and private radio stations effectively silenced. The Union of Press Professionals of Guinea (SPPG), supported by the National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC), has rallied the call for the protest.

Military Rule and Media Clampdown

Since a coup in 2021, Guinea has been under the firm grip of military leadership. Authorities have been tightening control on media outlets and communication channels, painting a grim portrait of press freedom in the nation. A notable incident includes the suspension of a news website and the arrest of a French journalist investigating embezzlement allegations.

Guinea's foreign minister has defended the internet access curbs citing a 'security problem'. This, however, has not quelled the rising tide of international concern. Several ambassadors have vocalized their worries about the ongoing restrictions on freedom of expression and access to information. The stern warning from the authorities is indicative of their readiness to enact strict measures against individuals who may incite or participate in violence during the demonstration.