Protests

Global Protest for Gaza Ceasefire: From Istanbul’s Galata Bridge to the Streets of Berlin

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:19 am EST
Global Protest for Gaza Ceasefire: From Istanbul's Galata Bridge to the Streets of Berlin

In Istanbul’s iconic Galata Bridge, a significant protest took place, bringing together over 300 civil society organizations and thousands of individuals. The demonstration was a powerful display of solidarity, demanding a ceasefire in the ongoing Gaza conflict. Participants from diverse backgrounds united to voice their concerns about escalating violence and its impact on human lives, urging conflicting parties to halt hostilities and engage in dialogue to resolve the crisis. The protest’s location on Galata Bridge, a notable Istanbul landmark, symbolized a bridge of peace and a collective aspiration for an end to the conflict.

Global Rally for Peace

The global campaign ‘Countdown2Ceasefire’ calls for an end to Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip. It has gained support from several countries and aims to achieve a permanent ceasefire to end the ongoing war in Gaza. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 21,822 Palestinians have been killed and more than 56,451 people have been wounded since October 7. Meanwhile, a planned pro-Palestine march in Berlin was banned by the police due to concerns about anti-Semitic slogans and glorification of violence.

Protests in the UK

In the UK, protests have been held outside arms factories with ties to Israel’s military. Hundreds of students from Luton Sixth Form College staged a walkout in protest against the war in Gaza and their college’s links to an arms company supplying weapons to Israel. The student council’s attempts to organize a fundraiser for Gaza and the occupied West Bank were met with silence from the school’s leadership, leading to further outrage among students.

Call for Human Rights and Humanitarian Law

Around 40 people gathered in Craven Arms to call for a ceasefire amid the Gaza conflict. Nandita Dowson of Radnor Palestine Links emphasized the need for a ceasefire and a solution focusing on human rights and humanitarian law. She expressed concern over the ineffectiveness of international rules in protecting people against the conflict. The protest received support from passers-by, with some tooting their car horns in support.

War and its Humanitarian Consequences

The Palestinian foreign minister condemned the Israeli war machine for the war of genocide and called for an immediate ceasefire. More than 21,600 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli strikes since October, with 1.4 million displaced and living in UNRWA facilities. Israel’s finance minister called for the return of Jewish settlers to Gaza and for the Palestinian population to be encouraged to emigrate.

‘No New Year’s Eve for Gaza’

Thousands of pro-Palestine activists gathered in Berlin for a solidarity rally in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip ahead of the New Year’s Eve. The demonstrators held a symbolic protest, choosing not to celebrate the New Year as a sign of solidarity with the people in Gaza. The protest’s motto was ‘No New Year’s Eve for Gaza,’ reflecting the commitment of the participants to expressing solidarity with Palestinians. The demonstration unfolded peacefully, accompanied by a significant police presence.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

