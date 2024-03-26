Global Pro-Palestine Protests Target Met, British Museum Over Gaza Complicity Claims

Two of the world's leading museums, the Metropolitan Museum in New York and the British Museum in London, became focal points for pro-Palestine protests on Sunday. Activists accused the institutions of supporting Israel's war efforts against Gaza, drawing attention to the museums' alleged connections to companies and board members profiting from the conflict. The demonstrations aimed to highlight the importance of preserving Palestinian cultural heritage and demanded an immediate end to the museums' controversial partnerships.

Advertisment

Protests Spark Global Attention

In New York, a large group of around 350 activists gathered at the Metropolitan Museum, unveiling a massive quilt crafted by 64 artists worldwide, showcasing solidarity with Palestine. The peaceful protest saw the distribution of modified museum maps, pointing out the Met's supposed links to Zionism. Despite the heavy police presence, the museum remained open, and no arrests were reported. Meanwhile, in London, approximately 200 demonstrators rallied outside the British Museum, criticizing its £63 million partnership with BP, shortly after the company received a gas exploration license from Israel amidst the Gaza conflict. The protests are part of a growing movement demanding cultural institutions reevaluate their funding sources and partnerships.

Accusations and Demands

Advertisment

Among the figures targeted by protestors were Met trustee Ted Pick and donors Michael Steinhardt and Ronald Lauder, accused of benefiting from or supporting Israeli actions in Gaza. The activists' demands included cutting ties with these individuals and aiding in the preservation of Palestinian cultural sites. At the British Museum, the focus was on ending the institution's association with BP, linking the sponsorship to support for colonial genocide. Both museums faced calls to address their roles in legitimizing and financially supporting controversial activities.

Impact and Museum Responses

The Met declined to comment on the protest, while the British Museum expressed respect for peaceful protests, ensuring that they pose no risk to visitors, staff, or collections. The British Museum also offered refunds to visitors affected by the early closure. These demonstrations underscore a growing trend of activism targeting cultural institutions worldwide, urging them to reconsider their partnerships and the ethical implications of their funding sources.

As museums and cultural institutions worldwide reckon with their roles in global political and social issues, the protests at the Met and British Museum serve as a poignant reminder of the power of public activism. By challenging these venerable institutions to reflect on their partnerships and the sources of their funding, activists are pushing for a broader reckoning with the ethical responsibilities that come with curating and preserving human culture and history. The outcome of these protests and the discussions they spark may well influence how museums approach their relationships with donors and partners moving forward, setting a precedent for accountability and ethical stewardship in the cultural sector.