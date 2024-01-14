en English
International Relations

Global Action Day: Seoul Rallies in Solidarity with Palestinians

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:25 am EST
Global Action Day: Seoul Rallies in Solidarity with Palestinians

In the heart of Seoul, South Korea, a wave of solidarity echoed through the city streets as hundreds gathered to stand in unity with the people of Palestine. This demonstration, held on Global Action Day, was not an isolated occurrence. It was part of a worldwide movement, seeing individuals from all corners of the globe take to the streets in a collective show of support for Palestinians.

Seoul Stands with Palestine

The Seoul rally was a peaceful assembly, marked by the prevalence of signs, banners, and chants echoing through the city’s thoroughfares. Protestors united under the banner ‘WeAreAllGaza’, a rallying cry that underscored the universal nature of their cause. Their message was clear: the struggles faced by Palestinians are not just a regional concern but a global issue that warrants international attention and prompt action.

Raising Awareness of the ‘Gaza Genocide’

Protestors rallied against what they termed the ‘Gaza Genocide’, bringing to light the dire circumstances faced by Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. They called for an immediate cessation of the escalating conflict that has claimed numerous lives and devastated the region.

A Global Cause

The Global Action Day saw similar rallies and marches taking place worldwide, underlining the breadth and depth of support for the Palestinian cause. These global demonstrations voiced opposition to the continued support provided by countries like the US and the UK to Israel, demanding a reevaluation of these alliances in light of what they termed as ‘Israel’s war crimes’.

From the bustling streets of Seoul to cities and towns worldwide, the message was unmistakable: The world stands in solidarity with Palestine. The protestors’ call for justice resonates far beyond the confines of the rally, echoing into the halls of power and challenging leaders worldwide to take decisive action for peace in the region.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

