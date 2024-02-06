Glasgow University Occupation Ends After Negotiations Over Gaza-Related Investments

A 15-day student occupation of a campus building at Glasgow University ended following intensive negotiations between the students and the university's management. The protest, which commenced on January 22, saw students take control of 11 University Gardens, expressing their dissent against the university's financial ties with companies involved in the conflict in Gaza.

Lockdown and Negotiations

On February 5, the university responded to this unprecedented takeover by locking down the building, effectively confining the protesting students within the premises. This action sparked negotiations between the students and University Deputy Vice-Chancellor David Duncan the following morning.

Resolution and End of Occupation

The occupation terminated at 15:30 on the afternoon of February 6. As a result of the negotiations, the university consented to establish a working group to consider the students' demands, thereby allowing them a voice in institutional decision-making processes.

Occupation: A Tool for Expression

While the spokesperson for the occupation expressed satisfaction with the prospect of partaking in future decision-making, they criticized the university for its controversial affiliations. This occupation was not an isolated event; a similar incident occurred in 2011 at Hetherington House, where students protested against anti-austerity measures.

The university, in its response, emphasized its unwavering commitment to free speech and applauded the peaceful nature of the sit-in. It also stressed the importance of the health and safety of all involved parties.