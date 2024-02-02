Ghana's NLC Executive Secretary Ofosu Asamoah Brands Educational Sector Strike as Unlawful

The Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission (NLC) in Ghana, Ofosu Asamoah, has launched a scathing critique of the ongoing strike by labour unions within the educational sector. He has branded the strike as 'unjustified', 'unnecessary', and 'unlawful'. Asamoah maintains that the unions have decided to strike despite their grievances being actively addressed and solutions being sought.

Strikes: A Misused Tool?

Asamoah expressed disappointment in what he perceives as a misuse of the strike action. He questioned the rationale behind the decision to strike when agreements were in place and unresolved issues were actively being addressed. His stance is that the strike lacks merit and is not justified by the circumstances. He emphatically regards the strike as unlawful based on his knowledge and experience with labour law.

Some of the unions, including the Tertiary Education Workers Union (TEWU), had complained about their employer's reluctance to address their welfare needs. Their grievances include unresolved issues regarding tier-two pension funds, vehicle maintenance allowances, and overtime allowances. The unions argue that these key welfare needs have been ignored, leading to their decision to strike.

Impact of the Strike

As a result of the strike, essential services within tertiary institutions have been affected, causing disruptions in various public universities. There are fears that the strike action could lead to academic disruption, and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Basic School has already been forced to close.

In conclusion, the standoff between the National Labour Commission and the labour unions continues to escalate, with the impact of the strike being felt across the educational sector. As the unions stand firm on their demands, it remains to be seen how the situation will be resolved.