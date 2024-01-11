Gaza Child’s Trauma and Maharashtra Truckers’ Protests Highlight Ongoing Conflicts

Amidst the incessant violence in Gaza, a four-year-old Palestinian girl named Salma grapples with the traumatic aftermath. Night after night, she wakes up crying, terrorized by the deadly reality of the bombings that surround her. On another front, thousands of miles away, truck drivers in Maharashtra, India, raise their voices against the stringent penal provisions for hit-and-run cases under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Salma: A Testament to Gaza’s Enduring Trauma

Salma’s distressing experiences are a stark representation of the psychological impact of the conflict on Gaza’s children. Professionals striving to alleviate such trauma face a multitude of challenges. The Binational School of Psychotherapy, among others, is attempting to address these issues, despite the ongoing conflict hindering therapeutic efforts.

The deteriorating health sector in Gaza, a consequence of Israel’s relentless attacks, adds to the crisis. Functioning hospitals are scarce, access to basic health services is limited, and internally displaced people are at a higher risk of contracting communicable diseases. The incessant clashes have claimed countless Palestinian lives, displaced families, and pushed the population towards food insecurity.

Maharashtra Truckers’ Protests: A Battle Against Strict Laws

In Maharashtra, truck drivers continue their protests against the BNS, causing significant disruptions. Blockades on key highways like the Mumbai-Ahmedabad and the Sion-Panvel have become commonplace. Despite written assurances from the Union government and appeals from the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), the agitation persists.

The Union government’s letter aimed to dispel rumors and fears associated with a specific clause related to hit-and-run cases. However, certain leaders among the truckers continue to incite drivers to protest. While fuel supplies were impacted during the initial stages of the protests, the situation is unlikely to worsen as petrol pumps have adequate stock.

A Tale of Two Conflicts

These two distinct narratives of ongoing struggles highlight the complexities of human endurance amidst socio-political conflicts. From Salma’s tear-streaked face in Gaza to the stubborn resilience of Maharashtra’s truck drivers, the stories underline the indomitable spirit of humanity, even in the face of adversity.