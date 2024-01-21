Galician Citizens Demand Action Against Coastal Pollution in Massive Protest

Unprecedented waves of protest surged through Santiago de Compostela as thousands of Galician citizens marched in a united stand against coastal pollution. A staggering 15,000 participants, according to estimates, swarmed the streets, their cacophonous cries echoing through the city, a collective voice against environmental negligence. The march brought together nearly 150 diverse groups, encompassing environmental organizations, unions, and opposition parties, in a striking display of solidarity and defiance.

'Xunta Listens, The Sea Is In Struggle'

Chants of 'Xunta listens, the sea is in struggle' punctuated the air as the crowd rallied against governmental incompetence and lack of transparency. The protest was a scathing indictment of the Xunta de Galicia, the regional government, accused of downplaying the severity of the coastal pollution and responding with lies and incompetence. The demonstration underscored the urgency to classify plastic pellets, the toxic granules that have invaded the coastline, as 'dangerous goods' by international institutions.

The Threat to Traditional Fishing and Shellfish Harvesting

The protest underscored the deep-seated issues plaguing the traditional fishing and shellfish harvesting sectors. The throng of demonstrators highlighted the growing threats from industrial aquaculture, pollution, and climate change, framing a stark narrative of the environmental crisis. The Xunta Government's announced aid of 15 million euros for the fishing sector due to the pollution was met with scornful criticism.

A Renewed Call for Environmental Stewardship

The protest resonated with echoes of the 'Never Again' movement, which erupted over two decades ago in response to the Prestige oil spill disaster. The opposition parties, along with their candidates for the presidency of the Xunta, joined the march, levying harsh criticism against the current government's handling of the situation. The rallying cry of the demonstrators was a stark reminder of the renewed call for environmental stewardship and governmental accountability.