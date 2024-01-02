Fuel Shortage Fears Spark as Truck Drivers Protest New Penal Law in Maharashtra

A wave of truck driver demonstrations over a contentious clause in the new criminal legislation has entered its second day in Maharashtra, the centre of India’s economic engine. This has put a shadow over the delivery of petroleum products and stoked concerns of an impending fuel scarcity. Due to drivers’ refusal to report for duty at fuel facilities, the unexpected agitations, which are a reaction to the recently implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), have hampered the supply of necessities throughout the state, including petrol, diesel, kerosene and LPG cylinders.

(Read Also: India’s Equity Sales Market: Poised for Continued Growth in 2024)

Understanding the Controversy

The new law introduces harsh penalties for drivers causing serious road accidents due to negligence, then fleeing the scene without informing authorities. Offenders face up to 10 years of imprisonment or a hefty fine of Rs 7 lakh. However, the law has a caveat – drivers who report an accident or assist victims are exempt from these penalties.

Protests Unleashed

The protests have seen attempts to block highways and resulted in the detention of some demonstrators. The agitation has caused long queues at petrol pumps, and it is estimated that about 200 pumps in Mumbai alone are at risk of running dry. The Petrol Dealers Association and transporters have noted that the protest seems spontaneous, driven by social media, and is not officially supported by any truckers’ body.

(Read Also: India in 2023: A Year of Triumphs and Challenges)

Government and Industry Response

Government and industry representatives are attempting to manage the situation, urging against panic buying and assuring the public that there is enough fuel stock available for the short term. The All India Motor Transport Congress is set to discuss further actions while local transportation and public services are already affected in various cities. The Maharashtra government has requested police intervention to maintain the fuel supply and is considering enforcement under the Essential Commodities Act to address the disruption.

Read More