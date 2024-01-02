en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Fuel Shortage Fears Spark as Truck Drivers Protest New Penal Law in Maharashtra

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:56 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:33 am EST
Fuel Shortage Fears Spark as Truck Drivers Protest New Penal Law in Maharashtra

A wave of truck driver demonstrations over a contentious clause in the new criminal legislation has entered its second day in Maharashtra, the centre of India’s economic engine. This has put a shadow over the delivery of petroleum products and stoked concerns of an impending fuel scarcity. Due to drivers’ refusal to report for duty at fuel facilities, the unexpected agitations, which are a reaction to the recently implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), have hampered the supply of necessities throughout the state, including petrol, diesel, kerosene and LPG cylinders.

(Read Also: India’s Equity Sales Market: Poised for Continued Growth in 2024)

Understanding the Controversy

The new law introduces harsh penalties for drivers causing serious road accidents due to negligence, then fleeing the scene without informing authorities. Offenders face up to 10 years of imprisonment or a hefty fine of Rs 7 lakh. However, the law has a caveat – drivers who report an accident or assist victims are exempt from these penalties.

Protests Unleashed

The protests have seen attempts to block highways and resulted in the detention of some demonstrators. The agitation has caused long queues at petrol pumps, and it is estimated that about 200 pumps in Mumbai alone are at risk of running dry. The Petrol Dealers Association and transporters have noted that the protest seems spontaneous, driven by social media, and is not officially supported by any truckers’ body.

(Read Also: India in 2023: A Year of Triumphs and Challenges)

Government and Industry Response

Government and industry representatives are attempting to manage the situation, urging against panic buying and assuring the public that there is enough fuel stock available for the short term. The All India Motor Transport Congress is set to discuss further actions while local transportation and public services are already affected in various cities. The Maharashtra government has requested police intervention to maintain the fuel supply and is considering enforcement under the Essential Commodities Act to address the disruption.

Read More

0
India Protests Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Truck Association Demands Revision of Motor Vehicle Act, Cites Potential for Misuse

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Cricket Challenge: Conquering Newlands in Crucial South Africa Test

By Salman Khan

Indian Teen Geoffrey Emmanuel Confirmed for FIM JuniorGP 2024

By Salman Khan

Adilabad District: 30% Ration Card Holders Yet to Update e-KYC Details

By Rafia Tasleem

Supreme Court Dismisses PIL Against DMK's Anti-NEET Campaign ...
@Education · 3 mins
Supreme Court Dismisses PIL Against DMK's Anti-NEET Campaign ...
heart comment 0
Mylapore Incident: Four Arrested for Attempted Murder over Two-Wheeler Dispute

By Rafia Tasleem

Mylapore Incident: Four Arrested for Attempted Murder over Two-Wheeler Dispute
Actress Apara Mehta on Blurring Lines between On-Screen and Real Lives

By BNN Correspondents

Actress Apara Mehta on Blurring Lines between On-Screen and Real Lives
Narendra Modi Affirms Central Government’s Commitment to Lakshadweep’s Development

By Dil Bar Irshad

Narendra Modi Affirms Central Government's Commitment to Lakshadweep's Development
Rani Mukerji: A Blend of Charm, Traditional Aesthetics in Nicobar Sari

By BNN Correspondents

Rani Mukerji: A Blend of Charm, Traditional Aesthetics in Nicobar Sari
Latest Headlines
World News
Unmasking Obesity: The Intricate Role of Leptin and the Hormonal Symphony
21 seconds
Unmasking Obesity: The Intricate Role of Leptin and the Hormonal Symphony
APC Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, Urges Unity Ahead of 2024 Elections
37 seconds
APC Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, Urges Unity Ahead of 2024 Elections
Perspective Therapeutics: Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment with 'Theranostics'
46 seconds
Perspective Therapeutics: Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment with 'Theranostics'
RAPT Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
55 seconds
RAPT Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Excellus BlueCross BlueShield and WellNow Urgent Care at Impasse over Reimbursement Rates
56 seconds
Excellus BlueCross BlueShield and WellNow Urgent Care at Impasse over Reimbursement Rates
Shrewsbury Town Defender George Nurse Secures Two-Year Contract Extension Amidst Injury Recovery
57 seconds
Shrewsbury Town Defender George Nurse Secures Two-Year Contract Extension Amidst Injury Recovery
Polytrack Prospects: An In-depth Analysis of Upcoming Horse Races
59 seconds
Polytrack Prospects: An In-depth Analysis of Upcoming Horse Races
Finding Healthier Choices Post-Holiday Indulgences: A Personal Journey
59 seconds
Finding Healthier Choices Post-Holiday Indulgences: A Personal Journey
Prime Medicine CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
1 min
Prime Medicine CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
6 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
6 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
8 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app