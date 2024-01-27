French Farmers Continue Protests, Closing Major Highways Amid Rural Unrest

The Gard region of France, known for its agricultural prowess, has been enveloped in a wave of protests, as local farmers express their disquiet under the A9 motorway bridge in Nîmes. As of January 27, 2024, the region continues to witness an increasing mobilization, with farmers vehemently voicing their concerns and demanding better remuneration, less bureaucracy, and protection against cheap imports.

A Base Camp Under the Bridge

The demonstrators have established a base camp at the A9 motorway bridge, transforming the location into a hub of civil activity. The environmental landscape has been drastically altered, with the closure of the A9 and A54 motorways and disruptions on various secondary roads including the Delta kilometer roundabout in Nîmes, the RN 86 and RD 138 roundabout in Pont-Saint-Esprit, and the Nouvelle roundabout in Crespian. The local prefecture has advised the public to steer clear of the demonstration areas, postpone travel, and refrain from using roads that are closed or blocked by the protestors.

France's Road Blockades Ease, A7 Highway Closure Persists in Protests

While certain barricades were gradually lifted on Saturday, Vinci Autoroutes reported that the A7, a major highway through southern France into Spain, remained closed. Some other roads in southern France were also partially closed.

Vinci Autoroutes mentioned the removal of blockades on two highways leading to Paris, and the highway from Lyon to Bordeaux reopened during the day. Despite these developments, some protesters plan to intensify mobilization, threatening to block traffic around Paris for several days, starting from Sunday evening. President Macron's new prime minister, Gabriel Attal, announced measures to simplify technical procedures and progressively end diesel fuel taxes for farm vehicles.

Rural Protests Across EU Reflect Broader Agricultural Discontent and Grievances

The protests are symptomatic of a broader discontent in agricultural heartlands across the European Union. Populist and far-right parties hope to leverage the rural disgruntlement against free trade agreements, burdensome costs, and other grievances. The situation is a stark reminder of the power of collective action and the critical role agriculture plays in the socio-economic fabric of the region.