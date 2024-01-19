Fleurhof Parents Protest for Local School Admissions, Cite Affordability and Safety Concerns

Parents hailing from Fleurhof, Johannesburg have voiced their disdain in a protest march to the Johannesburg West District offices in Florida. The crux of their dissatisfaction lies in the placement of their children in schools considerably far from their homes. The aggrieved parents are adamant, demanding their children be admitted to Florida Park High School, a much closer option compared to the Die Burger Secondary School, which is a staggering 17 kilometers away.

Advertisment

A Financial and Safety Concern

Leading the charge was community leader Lauri Richards, who has brought to light major issues that accompany the far school placements. The primary concerns cited were the affordability of transportation and the safety of their children. Living in an era where school shootings and violence are a stark reality, the parents' concerns about their children's safety are justified. Additionally, the financial burden of transportation for a 17-kilometer commute is not to be overlooked.

Threat of Escalating Protests

Advertisment

Richards did not mince words when warning that future protests might not remain peaceful if their demands are not met promptly. The parents are questioning the admission criteria of Florida Park High School, which seems to be accepting students from other areas while their children are left out.

Education Department's Response

The Gauteng Education Department has acknowledged the issue, assuring that they are making concerted efforts to help the affected parents. However, the details of these measures have not been disclosed yet.