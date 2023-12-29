en English
Nepal

Fatal Police Shooting at Employment Permit Protest in Nepal

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:16 am EST
Fatal Police Shooting at Employment Permit Protest in Nepal

In a tragic turn of events in Balkumari, Nepal, a protest spiraling out of control ended in a fatality when police resorted to gunfire. The demonstration, which was initially peaceful, was stoked by grievances concerning the Employment Permit System (EPS) examination, a critical gateway for individuals seeking employment opportunities in Korea.

Violence Erupts Amid Protests

The situation escalated rapidly when protesters set the transport minister’s vehicle ablaze. The person who tragically lost his life in the ensuing chaos has been identified as Sujan Raut, a 23-year-old resident of Dailekh. Raut succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the KIST Hospital in Imadol. A second individual, not yet named, is currently in a critical condition at Patan Hospital.

Authorities Respond with Force

In response to the escalating situation, law enforcement officers deployed tear gas and opened fire on the crowd. The area of Gwarko has since been steeped in tension, with dozens of protesters apprehended by police on charges related to arson.

Unrest Over EPS Examination

The main cause of the protest was dissatisfaction with the EPS examination, a crucial process that enables Nepalese citizens to seek employment in Korea. The incident is a stark reminder of the lengths to which individuals are willing to go to secure better economic futures, and the potentially fatal consequences when peaceful demonstrations turn violent.

Nepal Protests
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

