Fatal Accident in Angul Sparks Violent Protests and Clashes with Police

In a tragic turn of events, a fatal accident in Angul district claimed the life of Dusmant Panda, a resident of Dhenkanal who lived in Angul. As Panda was traveling on his chooty, he was struck by a truck. The impact was so severe that it ended his life on the spot.

Roadblock in Protest

News of Panda's untimely demise spread like wildfire within his community, igniting a wave of anger and grief. Not long after, these emotions manifested into a physical protest, as locals took to National Highway-55 in a bid to demand justice for their fallen neighbor. Their grief-stricken voices echoed through the air, demanding compensation for Panda's family and calling for accountably from those responsible.

Traffic Disruption and Police Intervention

The protest resulted in significant traffic disruption, with numerous vehicles stranded on the highway. In response, a police team from the Angul Town Police Station arrived at the scene, attempting to quell the escalating tension and clear the roadblock. However, their efforts were met with resistance, and the situation began to spiral out of control.

Escalation of Violence

The protests took a violent turn when the Inspector in Charge (IIC) was reportedly assaulted by some of the demonstrators. In an effort to restore order, additional police forces were deployed. The incident has sparked a full-scale investigation, with authorities working tirelessly to piece together the sequence of events leading up to the fatal accident, and the subsequent unrest.