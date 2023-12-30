en English
Protests

Eritrean Community Protest Causes Stir in South London

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:02 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 12:25 pm EST
A sudden demonstration by around 50 people outside The Lighthouse Theatre in Camberwell, South London, sparked a significant reaction from the Metropolitan Police. The demonstrators, identified as members of the Eritrean community, reportedly attacked riot vans with sticks, prompting the police to send additional officers to the scene. This protest led to a blockade on Camberwell Road near Burgess Park, bringing the area to a standstill.

Eritrean Community Tensions

According to Metropolitan Police, the unrest was related to conflicts within the Eritrean community. These tensions were allegedly linked to a meeting being held by the Eritrean embassy at the same time as the protest. Witnesses reported a confrontation between the protesters and individuals associated with the embassy, leading to a further escalation of the situation.

Section 35 Dispersal Order Issued

In response to the demonstration, Southwark Police issued a section 35 dispersal order, effective until 7am the next day. This directive gave officers the power to remove individuals or groups from the area for up to 48 hours. This is a measure typically used when senior officers suspect that a person or group’s presence is causing, or is likely to cause, crime and disorder.

The Lighthouse Theatre: Centre of Attention

Known for hosting various events, including weddings and conferences, The Lighthouse Theatre found itself at the heart of the protest. Social media footage captured the intensity of the situation, with large crowds gathering and vehicles being stopped by the disturbance. The scene was described as rare for a Saturday, attracting attention as more riot vans arrived to control the situation.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

