Eritrean Community Protest Causes Stir in South London

A sudden demonstration by around 50 people outside The Lighthouse Theatre in Camberwell, South London, sparked a significant reaction from the Metropolitan Police. The demonstrators, identified as members of the Eritrean community, reportedly attacked riot vans with sticks, prompting the police to send additional officers to the scene. This protest led to a blockade on Camberwell Road near Burgess Park, bringing the area to a standstill.

Eritrean Community Tensions

According to Metropolitan Police, the unrest was related to conflicts within the Eritrean community. These tensions were allegedly linked to a meeting being held by the Eritrean embassy at the same time as the protest. Witnesses reported a confrontation between the protesters and individuals associated with the embassy, leading to a further escalation of the situation.

Section 35 Dispersal Order Issued

In response to the demonstration, Southwark Police issued a section 35 dispersal order, effective until 7am the next day. This directive gave officers the power to remove individuals or groups from the area for up to 48 hours. This is a measure typically used when senior officers suspect that a person or group’s presence is causing, or is likely to cause, crime and disorder.

The Lighthouse Theatre: Centre of Attention

Known for hosting various events, including weddings and conferences, The Lighthouse Theatre found itself at the heart of the protest. Social media footage captured the intensity of the situation, with large crowds gathering and vehicles being stopped by the disturbance. The scene was described as rare for a Saturday, attracting attention as more riot vans arrived to control the situation.