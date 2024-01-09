en English
Energy

Electricity Crisis Sparks Unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:14 am EST
Electricity Crisis Sparks Unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

As winter’s chill grips Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), its residents grapple with a crisis of a different kind. Severe electricity shortages and inflated bills have sparked widespread protests, turning this frosty season into a period of heated dissent. With load shedding stretching up to 20 hours a day in rural areas, the daily life of the locals has been thrown into turmoil.

The People’s Outcry

These are not scattered voices of discontent. It is a collective outcry, a demand for basic rights, echoing across the valley for 43 days now. People from all walks of life, all age groups, and economic classes are now part of this uprising. They are boycotting electricity bill payments, standing unified in their dissent against the local government’s neglect of their grievances. Highlighting their plight, a local protester, Syed Hafiz Hamdani, reveals that the government is resorting to tactics like conducting income tax surveys to pressure traders into withdrawing their support for the protests.

A Crisis of Governance

The residents accuse the government of maintaining a ‘VVIP culture.’ While larger government offices bask in the glow of uninterrupted power supply, the majority shiver in darkness, struggling with frequent outages and high tariffs. This stark contrast lays bare an uncomfortable truth – it’s not just an electricity crisis; it’s a crisis of governance. The people of PoK, despite residing in a region that produces a significant amount of electricity, are grappling with the irony of their situation.

Struggle for Rights Under Occupation

This is not just a demand for electricity; it’s a fight for their rights under what they consider Pakistan’s illegitimate occupation. The local government’s response to their demands has been viewed as inadequate, with the protestors demanding the prioritization of their basic rights. The power crisis has disrupted schools, increasing stress levels among students, and adding another layer of complexity to this brewing crisis.

The people of PoK are standing firm in their protest, demanding an end to the long nights of darkness, inflated bills, and unfair treatment. As the crisis deepens, the world watches with bated breath, bearing witness to a struggle fueled by the cold winds of winter and the burning desire for justice and equality.

Energy Pakistan Protests
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

