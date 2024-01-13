en English
Law

Derek Chauvin Charged: Protests and Controversy Sweep the Nation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:17 am EST
Derek Chauvin Charged: Protests and Controversy Sweep the Nation

Former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, who was implicated in the death of George Floyd, now faces charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter. The incident, which saw Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes despite the latter’s continual pleas for breath, has ignited a firestorm of protests and riots across Minneapolis and other parts of the United States.

Protests and Violence Erupt Across the Nation

The death of Floyd has sparked widespread outrage, propelling citizens to the streets in a nationwide outcry against police brutality. These demonstrations, however, have been mired by episodes of looting and violent exchanges between police and protestors, escalating the already tense atmosphere.

President Trump’s Controversial Tweet

Further stoking the fire, President Donald Trump’s tweet concerning the situation was obscured by Twitter for violating its policy against glorifying violence. The tweet, containing the phrase “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” was defended by Trump as a factual statement rather than a threat, suggesting a possible correlation between looting and shooting incidents.

Chauvin’s Bid to Overturn Conviction

In a recent development, federal prosecutors are urging a judge to reject Chauvin’s bid to overturn his civil rights conviction. Chauvin filed his motion in November, citing new evidence and alleging ineffective counsel by his defense lawyer. The Justice Department is simultaneously requesting the Supreme Court to order Texas to cease blocking Border Patrol agents from a section of the U.S.-Mexico border where large numbers of migrants have crossed in recent months.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

