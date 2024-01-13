Derek Chauvin Charged: Protests and Controversy Sweep the Nation

Former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, who was implicated in the death of George Floyd, now faces charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter. The incident, which saw Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes despite the latter’s continual pleas for breath, has ignited a firestorm of protests and riots across Minneapolis and other parts of the United States.

Protests and Violence Erupt Across the Nation

The death of Floyd has sparked widespread outrage, propelling citizens to the streets in a nationwide outcry against police brutality. These demonstrations, however, have been mired by episodes of looting and violent exchanges between police and protestors, escalating the already tense atmosphere.

President Trump’s Controversial Tweet

Further stoking the fire, President Donald Trump’s tweet concerning the situation was obscured by Twitter for violating its policy against glorifying violence. The tweet, containing the phrase “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” was defended by Trump as a factual statement rather than a threat, suggesting a possible correlation between looting and shooting incidents.

Chauvin’s Bid to Overturn Conviction

In a recent development, federal prosecutors are urging a judge to reject Chauvin’s bid to overturn his civil rights conviction. Chauvin filed his motion in November, citing new evidence and alleging ineffective counsel by his defense lawyer. The Justice Department is simultaneously requesting the Supreme Court to order Texas to cease blocking Border Patrol agents from a section of the U.S.-Mexico border where large numbers of migrants have crossed in recent months.