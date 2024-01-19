Court Rules in Favor of Injured Journalist Mweli Masilela, SAPS Held Liable

South African journalist, Mweli Masilela, was injured by police officers while covering a protest by taxi drivers during a national shutdown. The taxi drivers were on strike against new regulations that limited their passenger capacity to 50%. The incident led Masilela to seek compensation from Police Minister Bheki Cele and then Commissioner of Police Khehla Sithole for the injuries sustained.

A Legal Victory for Press Freedom

In a landmark ruling, the Mpumalanga High Court held the South African Police Service (SAPS) liable for Masilela's injuries. According to Godrich Gardee, Masilela's legal representative from Gardee Godrich Attorneys, the judgment has set a precedent by holding the SAPS accountable for the harm that resulted in Masilela's hospitalization.

The Implications of the Judgment

The court's ruling is a significant victory for press freedom in South Africa. It has drawn attention to the need for journalists to be able to work without intimidation or fear of harm. Media organizations and unions have been urged to support journalists facing similar situations and to stand up against any form of intimidation.

A Call for Support and Solidarity

The National Press Club and the SA National Editors’ Forum have welcomed the ruling and emphasized the importance of journalists being able to work freely. The case of Mweli Masilela is a stark reminder of the dangers that journalists often face in their line of work and the need to protect their rights and safety.