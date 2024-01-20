In an unprecedented turn of events, protests against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) have erupted in China. The nation, known for its stringent control over its citizens, has seen a dramatic increase in civilian resistance. A recent interview with a local villager, Cai Fengyu (a pseudonym), offers insight into the escalating tensions. Fengyu reveals that the government's enforcement of mandatory cremation since 2017 stands in stark contrast to local customs of earth burial.

January 9 Incident: A Spark Ignites

On January 9, riot police conducted a violent raid in a village, specifically targeting homes containing the ashes of deceased loved ones. The police's aggressive actions, which included beating villagers and smashing cars, resulted in clashes with villagers. Tragically, even a pregnant woman fell victim to the police's assaults. However, the villagers put up a strong resistance, eventually driving the police away and continuing their traditional burial practices.

Public Denunciation of CCP: A Tyrannical Regime

The incident has led to public denunciations of the CCP, with many branding the regime as tyrannical. It has further raised concerns about the CCP's accountability towards its people. The government's disregard for traditional customs and the violent repression of protests has fueled resentment and defiance among the population.

Increased Security Measures: A Climate of Fear

In a separate incident, an unidentified woman at the Jianguomen subway station was forcibly approached by plainclothes individuals claiming to be police. They demanded her identity verification without any clear justification, leading to her interrogation at a local police station. A video circulating on social media also captured a three-wheeler being surrounded and blocked by police cars in Tiananmen Square, indicating heightened security measures. These incidents underscore the palpable climate of fear and suspicion that currently engulfs China.