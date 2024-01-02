en English
Chandigarh Imposes Temporary Fuel Sale Restrictions Amid Nationwide Truckers’ Strike

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:09 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 8:14 am EST
Chandigarh Imposes Temporary Fuel Sale Restrictions Amid Nationwide Truckers' Strike

In response to the ongoing nationwide strike by fuel-tanker drivers, the Chandigarh Administration has imposed temporary restrictions on the sale of petrol and diesel. The new regulations limit the fuel purchases to 2 litres for two-wheelers and 5 litres for four-wheelers, with a spending cap of Rs 200 and Rs 500 respectively. This swift action was taken to safeguard fuel availability during the supply disruption caused by the truckers’ strike.

Unveiling the Cause of the Strike

The fuel-tanker drivers have been protesting against the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a new criminal code set to replace the Indian Penal Code. The new legislation increases the punishment for causing a death by rash or negligent driving to up to 10 years imprisonment and a hefty fine of Rs 7 lakh if the driver fails to report the incident. The truckers argue that the law unfairly targets larger vehicles, leading to their decision to block key highways in protest.

Response from the Administration

The Chandigarh Administration has been proactive in its response. Efforts are underway to resume fuel supply in collaboration with oil marketing companies and the states of Punjab and Haryana. The authorities are diligently working to resolve the fuel supply issues promptly and alleviate the hardships faced by the public. Long queues at petrol pumps and citizens grappling with the restricted supply serve as stark reminders of the challenges posed by the strike.

Assurance from Punjab Officials

Meanwhile, Punjab officials have stepped in to assure the public that there is no need for panic buying. They have confirmed that there is adequate fuel stock in the state and have urged people not to put themselves in difficulty during the cold weather. A high-level meeting was convened to oversee fuel distribution in Punjab, demonstrating the government’s commitment to managing the crisis.

In conclusion, the Chandigarh Administration’s temporary restrictions on fuel sales serve as a necessary measure to manage the current situation until normalcy is restored. As the strike continues, the eyes of the nation will remain fixed on developments, hoping for a swift resolution to the standoff.

India Protests Transportation
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

