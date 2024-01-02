California Hotel Workers Strike Amid Rose Bowl Parade Weekend

Hotel employees at the Hilton Pasadena and Hyatt Place Pasadena in California, represented by the Unite Here Local 11 union, commenced a labor strike during the Rose Bowl Parade, a significant event drawing tourists to Pasadena. The labor action, which began at the break of dawn on Sunday, comes with demands for a $5-per-hour wage increase and a return to pre-pandemic staffing levels. The union has also raised concerns regarding inadequate pensions, stating that many workers are performing the tasks of multiple employees without receiving commensurate compensation.

A Critical Weekend

The timing of the strike coincides with the Rose Bowl Parade weekend, an event that traditionally attracts a large influx of visitors to Pasadena. This strategy draws attention to the workers’ grievances and the larger movement for improved labor conditions in the hospitality industry. Despite the strike, the union decided not to picket the Parade itself and planned to continue the labor action into Monday.

Unresolved Negotiations

While dozens of other hotels have reached tentative agreements with Unite Here Local 11, the Hilton Pasadena and Hyatt Place Pasadena have yet to do so. The union spokesperson emphasized the importance of a fair contract, particularly during busy events like the Rose Bowl Parade, which significantly increase demands on the hotel staff.

Hotel Operations Unaffected

Aimbridge Hospitality, the company that owns the two hotels, acknowledged the ongoing negotiations with the union. The company noted that hotel operations have not been affected by the strike, striking a balance between resolving the issues brought forth by the union and maintaining service quality. The outcome of these labor negotiations could set a precedent for labor relations in the hospitality industry, particularly in high-cost living areas like Los Angeles.