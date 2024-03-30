Buet protest: Ultimatum issued for expulsion of BCL leader, 5 others

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) students escalated their protest by issuing an ultimatum to the university authorities demanding the expulsion of Imtiaz Rabbi, a civil engineering student and a central leader of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), along with five others involved in political activities on campus. This move came as a direct response to the continued presence and activities of BCL members on campus, despite a standing ban on political activities following the tragic murder of a student, Abrar Fahad, in 2019.

Immediate Response to Student Protests

In the wake of the protests, which marked their second day in front of the BUET Shaheed Minar, the university administration took swift action by revoking the dormitory allotment of Imtiaz Rabbi. Additionally, a press release from the BUET administration confirmed the establishment of a committee tasked with investigating the entire issue, promising actions based on the university's regulations upon the committee's report. Meanwhile, in a counter-move, the BCL announced a protest rally at the Central Shaheed Minar, demanding the reinstatement of student politics on the BUET campus and criticizing the administration for revoking Rabbi's dormitory allotment, claiming it obstructed his constitutional right to association.

The Core of the Dispute

The root of the current unrest traces back to the enforcement of a ban on student politics at BUET, instated after the murder of Abrar Fahad by Chhatra League activists in October 2019. Despite this ban, allegations surfaced of BCL leaders and activists conducting political activities on campus, sparking the recent protests. The students' demands include not only the expulsion of those facilitating these activities but also call for an official explanation from the administration on why political activities were permitted on campus. This situation has reignited a fierce debate on the role of student politics in educational institutions and the balance between rights and safety.

Looking Ahead

The developments at BUET reflect a significant moment in the ongoing discussion about student politics, campus safety, and administrative accountability in Bangladesh's educational institutions. As the university awaits the committee's report, the national spotlight remains fixed on how BUET, a leading engineering institution, navigates these turbulent waters. The outcomes of this protest and the administration's response could set precedents for how universities across the nation address the complex interplay of student rights, political engagement, and campus security.