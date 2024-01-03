Bokaro Commercial Vehicle Operators Protest Against New Hit-and-Run Penalties

In Bokaro, a wave of dissent is spreading among commercial vehicle owners and drivers, triggered by the newly introduced penalties in the hit-and-run rules under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. These rules, perceived as anti-people, have ignited a series of protests across the district, drawing support from political figures and various stakeholders in the transportation sector.

Widespread Discontent

The protests took place at various locations throughout the district on Tuesday, with involvement from auto drivers’ unions and commercial transport associations. The demonstrations reflected the widespread discontent among the drivers and owners, who find the new penalties draconian and are calling for an immediate amendment.

A Notable Protest

A significant demonstration was orchestrated by the Chas Bokaro Truck Welfare Association near the ITI turn. This protest, like others, voiced the concerns of not only truck drivers but also car owners. Association member Rajesh Kumar Singh emphasized that the legislation affects both sections of the transport community equally.

Demands for Urgent Repeal

The protesters are demanding a repeal of the law through the urgent passage of an ordinance. They believe that the new rules are unjust and pose a threat to their livelihood. JMM leader Mantu Yadav, who supported the protesters, criticized the Union government’s decision, echoing the sentiment of the demonstrators.

In the face of these protests, it remains to be seen how the government will respond to the cries of the commercial transport sector. The situation in Bokaro is a reflection of the larger question about the balance between public safety and the rights of commercial vehicle operators.