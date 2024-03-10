Bogota Mayor Acknowledges Police Intervention Shortcomings in Women's Day Protests

Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán acknowledged shortcomings in the police intervention and logistics during the March 8 protests for International Women's Day in Bogotá. He mentioned issues like poor lighting in Plaza de Bolívar. By 8 p.m. on March 9, all lights in Plaza de Bolívar were reportedly functioning normally. Energy company Enel stated repairs began around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, after the UNDMO (Dialogue and Maintenance of Order Unit) intervention, continuing until 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Bogotá Mayor Condemns Delayed Plaza Lighting, Vows Preventive Action

This response followed the mayor's earlier statements about the advance request for light repairs and protesters' complaints of low visibility on Friday night. Mayor Galán emphasized a longstanding lighting issue in Plaza Bolívar, stating it was not relevant in previous daytime protests this week. However, it became crucial during the nighttime event. He expressed dissatisfaction with the delayed resolution and vowed to prevent its recurrence.

During the night of Friday, March 8, a series of disturbances erupted in Bogotá's Plaza de Bolívar amid commemorations for International Women's Day. Protesters, mostly women, faced chaos after the intervention of the Undmo (formerly known as Esmad), employing tear gas to disperse the gathering. This incident sparked varied reactions, including President Gustavo Petro's criticism of the use of force in breaking up the demonstrations.

Protests Erupt as Lights Out Spark Police Response in Bogotá

The march, which started from the Ministry of Labor towards Plaza de Bolívar for artistic activities, initially proceeded without issues, according to El Espectador. However, around 7:00 p.m., tensions escalated as the lights in the square went out, and access points were blocked. This preceded the use of stun grenades and tear gas by authorities. Mediators attempted to calm the situation, but panic gripped some participants.

Activists and attendees have criticized Bogotá Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán, labeling the police response as excessive given the peaceful nature of the march. The exact reasons for the Undmo intervention remain unclear.