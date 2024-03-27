BLM Protests Erupt at Kentucky University Over Kyle Rittenhouse Speaking Event

The Black Lives Matter protest outside Kentucky University is in response to Turning Point USA's event, which features Kyle Rittenhouse as a speaker. The Black Lives Matter protest outside Western Kentucky University has drawn attention due to the scheduled appearance of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse gained notoriety after a fatal shooting incident during a Black Lives Matter rally in Wisconsin back in 2020. According to a source, "They've gathered to object to Turning Point USA's event, which includes Kyle Rittenhouse. Turning Point USA is a non-profit that advocates for conservative politics across the American educational system."

Advertisment

Rittenhouse is a controversial figure who was acquitted in the shooting death of two unarmed protesters during the Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020. Turning Point USA is a non-profit organization that promotes conservative politics in schools and universities across the United States.

Background of the Controversy

Kyle Rittenhouse was 17 years old in August 2020 when he fired an AR-15-style rifle during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The protest was in response to the shooting of a Black man by a white police officer.

Advertisment

Rittenhouse, who had come from Illinois to Kenosha, claimed he was there to protect local businesses and serve as a medic. Tragically, he shot and killed two demonstrators and injured a third. Rittenhouse faced five felony counts, including two counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He argued self-defense and was acquitted of criminal accusations in fall 2021, but his case remains divisive across the country.

Recent Public Appearances and Reactions

Earlier this week, Rittenhouse appeared at the University of Memphis, where he abruptly left the stage after being questioned about his views on racism. During that appearance, he was asked about statements directed against Black people, and he refused to answer, leading to his swift exit.

Advertisment

Hundreds of University of Memphis students protested his engagement, expressing their disapproval. And today his appearance at Kentucky University is also witnessing a huge disapproval from University students.