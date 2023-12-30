Berlin Police Ban Pro-Palestinian New Year’s Eve Rally over Security Concerns

In a bid to safeguard public safety amidst escalating tensions, Berlin police have barred a pro-Palestinian demonstration scheduled for New Year’s Eve in the Neukölln district. The ban was enforced in light of potential threats, including the propagation of antisemitic sentiments and the incitement of violence.

Concern Over Uncontrolled Elements and Disruption

Police Chief Barbara Slowik voiced worries regarding uncontrollable external factions that could infiltrate the rally, leading to intimidation, violence, and crime. The prohibition gained the backing of the district mayor, Martin Hikel, who indicated that the demonstration could cause more disruption than support.

Expected Turnout and Broader Security Measures

Although the organizers anticipated approximately 100 attendees, the police projected a larger turnout. This decision is part of a wider concern surrounding public safety, following attacks on emergency workers during the previous New Year’s Eve. The German Interior Minister, Nancy Faeser, stated that an augmented police presence would be arranged for December 31 to deter further violence. Calls for a ban on firework sales, which were weaponized last year, have also been made.

Context of Ongoing Tensions

The rally’s organizers criticized Israel for alleged indiscriminate violence against civilians in the Gaza Strip, a claim that Israel staunchly refutes, asserting that its military efforts are concentrated on contending with Hamas. The backdrop of this event includes unceasing tensions, with regular protests in Berlin triggered by Hamas’s attacks on Israel on October 7 and subsequent Israeli operations in Gaza yielding numerous casualties.