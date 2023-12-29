en English
Law

Arrest at Pro-Life Demonstration in Madrid Stirs Controversy

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:58 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 3:11 pm EST
In the heart of Madrid, on December 28, 2023, an unexpected confrontation emerged between law enforcement and pro-life activists. A team of approximately 20 riot police officers was dispatched by the Government Delegation to confront around 10 youths, members of the ‘Praying Is Not a Crime’ movement, who sought to pray the rosary in front of the Dator abortion clinic on the feast of the Holy Innocents.

Arrest of Dr. Jesús Poveda

The event took a dramatic turn when Dr. Jesús Poveda, a stalwart of the pro-life movement in Spain, was arrested. Dr. Poveda, who has dedicated nearly four decades to aiding mothers at risk of abortion, staged a one-man sit-in at the clinic’s entrance. His nonviolent protest is part of a yearly tradition of passive resistance, observed on the Holy Innocents’ feast day, a testament to his unwavering commitment to preserving life.

Display of Controversial Posters

Earlier in the day, the clinic’s exterior was marked by posters bearing explicit images of aborted fetuses. Accompanying messages urged awareness of abortion’s grim reality, a stark reminder of the pro-life movement’s mission to protect unborn lives.

Police Intervention and Planned Demonstrations

When a group of feminists arrived to stage their demonstration with contrasting views, a potential clash was neutralized by the police. The officers, maintaining order and peace, restricted movements and interactions between the pro-life volunteers and the feminists. The evening saw plans for another prayer event, a clear indication of the pro-life movement’s ongoing public demonstrations in Spain.

Law Protests Spain
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

