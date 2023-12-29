Arrest at Pro-Life Demonstration in Madrid Stirs Controversy

In the heart of Madrid, on December 28, 2023, an unexpected confrontation emerged between law enforcement and pro-life activists. A team of approximately 20 riot police officers was dispatched by the Government Delegation to confront around 10 youths, members of the ‘Praying Is Not a Crime’ movement, who sought to pray the rosary in front of the Dator abortion clinic on the feast of the Holy Innocents.

Arrest of Dr. Jesús Poveda

The event took a dramatic turn when Dr. Jesús Poveda, a stalwart of the pro-life movement in Spain, was arrested. Dr. Poveda, who has dedicated nearly four decades to aiding mothers at risk of abortion, staged a one-man sit-in at the clinic’s entrance. His nonviolent protest is part of a yearly tradition of passive resistance, observed on the Holy Innocents’ feast day, a testament to his unwavering commitment to preserving life.

Display of Controversial Posters

Earlier in the day, the clinic’s exterior was marked by posters bearing explicit images of aborted fetuses. Accompanying messages urged awareness of abortion’s grim reality, a stark reminder of the pro-life movement’s mission to protect unborn lives.

Police Intervention and Planned Demonstrations

When a group of feminists arrived to stage their demonstration with contrasting views, a potential clash was neutralized by the police. The officers, maintaining order and peace, restricted movements and interactions between the pro-life volunteers and the feminists. The evening saw plans for another prayer event, a clear indication of the pro-life movement’s ongoing public demonstrations in Spain.