Anganwadi Workers in Maharashtra Strike for Better Conditions

Over 200,000 anganwadi workers in Maharashtra have been on strike since December 4, demanding improved conditions and provisions for the children under their care. The workers, who are entrusted with providing pre-school education and meals to children, are protesting the deteriorating quality of food and the absence of pension schemes. The situation escalated with a rally at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, and the workers have threatened to resort to an indefinite strike if their demands are not met.

Demands of the Anganwadi Workers

The anganwadi workers are calling for an increase in food costs from the current ₹8 per day to ₹24 for malnourished children and ₹16 for others. They also face challenges such as insufficient space for operations and delayed rent payments by the government. The situation is particularly dire in urban slums like Dharavi.

Government’s Response

The government has responded by stating that some demands are beyond state control, while highlighting recent increases in remuneration and facility rents. In addition, there are plans to distribute mobile phones to each anganwadi center. However, the workers are also demanding recognition as employees eligible for gratuity and a minimum pension of ₹3,000 to cover medical expenses.

Impact of the Strike

The ongoing strike has resulted in the closure of all anganwadi centers in the state, leading to issues such as lack of food and disruption of pre-school education for the beneficiaries. The strike has affected the distribution of nutritious meals to children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers, leading to a significant decline in nutrition levels. Efforts by local administration to resolve the situation have thus far been ineffective.