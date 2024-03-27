Polish Consumer Watchdog Imposes Heavy Penalty on Amazon for Alleged Deceptive Practices

Amazon has been slapped with a fine of 31 million zlotys ($7.8 million) by Poland's consumer watchdog, UOKiK, for deceptive practices regarding product availability and delivery timelines.

The regulatory action comes in response to numerous customer complaints about undelivered orders, prompting an investigation into Amazon's business practices.

Misleading Practices Under Scrutiny

UOKiK, the consumer protection authority, condemned Amazon's misleading practices, particularly highlighting the display of inaccurate delivery timelines to customers. UOKiK head Tomasz Chrostny emphasized that consumers have the right to expect transparency and accuracy in purchase options and delivery commitments. The regulator raised concerns over practices such as displaying time counters without ensuring timely delivery, leading to customer dissatisfaction and complaints.

Amazon's Response and Legal Challenge

Amazon swiftly responded to the regulatory action, announcing its intention to appeal against the decision. The e-commerce giant defended its track record, stating that while most deliveries are punctual, customers facing delays or cancellations can seek resolution through Amazon's customer service. Amazon's press office reiterated its commitment to improving the customer experience and compliance with legal standards, expressing strong disagreement with UOKiK's assessment and the imposed penalty.

Ongoing Efforts to Enhance Customer Experience

In its defense, Amazon highlighted its collaborative efforts with UOKiK and proposed voluntary amendments aimed at enhancing customer satisfaction on its Polish platform, Amazon.pl.

The company emphasized its adherence to legal standards across all operational regions while affirming its commitment to resolving customer grievances promptly. Amazon's proactive approach underscores its dedication to maintaining consumer trust and regulatory compliance amidst evolving market dynamics.