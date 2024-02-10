Penn State Scranton Students Prepare for 46-Hour THON Dance Marathon

Three Penn State Scranton students, Abigail Gaebel, Mahek Gandhi, and Ashley Torres, have been selected to participate in the annual THON dance marathon. These young women will join other dancers from various campuses in the 46-hour event to raise funds and awareness for pediatric cancer. This marks the second consecutive year that Penn State Scranton has had representatives in the THON dance lineup.

A Dance of Hope

The theme for this year's THON is 'Treasure Every Adventure'. As the dancers prepare to embark on their own adventure, they are adopting healthier habits to ensure they can endure the physical demands of the marathon. This includes cutting out caffeine, increasing water intake, and exercising regularly.

Gandhi shared her excitement about the upcoming event, "I'm looking forward to creating memories and supporting our THON child, Arelis." Torres echoed her sentiments, adding, "It's an honor to represent our campus and contribute to such an important cause."

The Power of Community

The three dancers are not alone in their journey. They have the support of their fellow students, faculty, and the wider community. Donations can be made through the campus' virtual donor drive, and spectators are encouraged to attend the THON Dancer Send Off event on February 15th.

Gaebel expressed her gratitude for the community's support, "We couldn't do this without the generosity and encouragement of everyone around us. It's a testament to the power of coming together for a common cause."

A Relentless Fight

The THON dance marathon is more than just a fundraising event; it's a symbol of hope and resilience. The funds raised go towards the Four Diamonds Fund, which helps families of children battling pediatric cancer cover medical expenses. Since its inception in 1977, THON has raised over $190 million for this cause.

As the three dancers prepare to take the stage, they carry with them the stories of courage and determination that have come to define THON. They stand as representatives of a larger movement, one that refuses to back down in the face of adversity.

As the sun sets on the THON Dancer Send Off event, Gaebel, Gandhi, and Torres step into the spotlight, ready to embark on their 46-hour dance marathon. With the support of their community and the inspiration of children like Arelis, they will dance not just for the sake of dancing, but to make a difference in the fight against pediatric cancer.

Their journey is a testament to the power of hope, the importance of community, and the indomitable spirit of those who refuse to give up. As they treasure every adventure, they remind us all of the value of coming together for a cause greater than ourselves.