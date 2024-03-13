Oil Prices Rebound as US Crude Stockpiles Decline, Offsetting OPEC Concerns

Oil prices rebounded following a four-day decline as a report from the American Petroleum Institute (API) indicated a reduction in US crude stockpiles, countering concerns surrounding wavering OPEC production cuts. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures edged closer to $78 per barrel, while Brent crude surpassed $82.

API Report Indicates Decline in US Crude Stockpiles

According to sources familiar with the matter, the API reported a significant decrease of 5.5 million barrels in US crude inventories for the previous week, marking the first decline in seven weeks. Additionally, crude stockpiles at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for WTI, fell by nearly 1 million barrels, as per the API data.

Oil Prices Respond to OPEC Challenges and US Production Forecasts

Despite recent declines, oil prices have been influenced by challenges within the OPEC alliance, particularly with Iraq surpassing its production quota for a second consecutive month. However, the API's positive inventory report provided a boost to market sentiment, offering a more optimistic outlook for oil demand.

Market Strategist's Insights and Future Outlook

Jun Rong Yeap, a market strategist at IG Asia Pte in Singapore, highlighted the API figures as a potential catalyst for driving oil futures out of their current trading range. Yeap emphasized the significance of rising geopolitical tensions or an improving Chinese economy as bullish triggers that could further support oil prices.

Additionally, the Energy Information Administration's forecast of faster-than-expected US oil production growth provides further context for the market's response to evolving supply dynamics.