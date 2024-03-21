Norway's Norges Bank Maintains Benchmark Rate but Anticipates Single Cut in Borrowing Costs This Year

Norges Bank, Norway's central bank, has opted to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.50%, in line with analysts' expectations.

Advertisment

However, Governor Ida Wolden Bache signaled a potential rate cut in the autumn, most likely in September, with the possibility of a second reduction by March 2025. This decision contrasts with earlier expectations of multiple cuts this year.

Market Reaction and Currency Dynamics:

Following the announcement, the Norwegian crown strengthened against the euro, reaching 11.51 from 11.53 prior to the decision. The forward rate curve for 2024 to 2026 remained largely unchanged, indicating a rate of 4.25% by the end of the current year. Norges Bank's cautious approach reflects concerns about premature rate cuts potentially leading to sustained high inflation and currency depreciation.

Advertisment

Economic Growth and Inflation Forecast:

Despite maintaining a high interest rate, Norges Bank revised its economic growth forecast, anticipating a stronger mainland GDP growth of 0.5% in 2024, up from 0.1% previously projected. However, the central bank expects core consumer prices to rise by 4.1% this year, slightly lower than the December forecast of 4.8%, but still above the target of 2.0%. This adjustment reflects the evolving economic landscape and inflationary pressures.

Analyst Perspectives and Market Outlook:

Note that while Norges Bank's decision aligns with expectations of a single rate cut this year, analysts at Nordea Markets suggest that economic developments could delay the timing of the cut until December. They anticipate continued pressure on the Norwegian currency, influenced by global monetary policy adjustments. Overall, the central bank's cautious approach aims to balance economic growth with inflation containment, amidst uncertainties in the global economic environment.