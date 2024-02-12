Northeast Frontier Railway Achieves Unprecedented Milestones in Track Safety

In a significant stride towards track safety, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has achieved three remarkable milestones during the financial year 2023-24. These accomplishments, announced by Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer of NFR, include the complete renewal of 218 TKM of tracks, installation of 123 Thick Web Switches against a target of 100, and the insertion of 6.09 lakh cubic metres of ballast against a target of 5 lakh.

Unprecedented Milestones

In the realm of railway track maintenance, NFR's achievements are a testament to their relentless pursuit of safety and efficiency. The complete renewal of 218 TKM of tracks, surpassing the initial target, is a monumental feat that underscores the railway's commitment to providing safe and reliable services.

Equally impressive is the installation of 123 Thick Web Switches, a 23% increase from the initial goal of 100. These switches, designed to withstand heavy loads and high speeds, are crucial in ensuring the smooth operation of trains and preventing derailments.

The insertion of 6.09 lakh cubic metres of ballast, exceeding the target by 1.09 lakh cubic metres, further bolsters the railway's infrastructure. Ballast plays a vital role in providing stability to the tracks, absorbing shocks from passing trains, and facilitating proper drainage.

A Beacon of Hope: The Tezpur Railway Station

The Committee for Revival of Tezpur Railway Station (CRTRS) has emphasized the urgent need to revive the Tezpur Railway Station, which has been stalled since 2011 due to the halt in the broad gauge conversion from Dekergaon to Tezpur.

The committee highlighted the hardships faced by commuters who have to travel to Dekargaon Station, emphasizing the importance of the railway station for the growth and vibrancy of Tezpur town, particularly for the poor and downtrodden sections of society.

With the successful completion of the gauge conversion, the introduction of intercity train facilities is anticipated, promising to alleviate traffic congestion and transform the cultural landscape of the region.

Permanent Way Maintenance: The Key to Safer Tracks

The NFR's Permanent Way Maintenance and ancillary work in the MJE-APDJ section from 113/2-166/9 of SSE/P.Way/HSA under the jurisdiction of ADEN/West/APDJ is a continuous process that enhances safety and increases train operation speed.

Utilizing advanced machinery like the Ultrasonic Flaw Detection (USFD) system, the NFR is able to detect flaws in the tracks, ensuring timely repairs and preventing potential accidents.

These efforts, combined with the recent milestones achieved in track safety, underscore the NFR's commitment to providing a safe, efficient, and reliable railway system for all.

As we move forward, the NFR's achievements serve as a beacon of hope, a testament to the power of human endurance, and a promise of a brighter, more connected future.

