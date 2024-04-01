Nikkei Ends at Two-Week Low as Profit-Taking Dominates First Day of Japan's Financial Year

Japan's Nikkei share average closed at a two-week low on Monday, slipping below the crucial 40,000 mark as investors engaged in profit-taking activities on the first day of the country's financial year.

Specifically, the Nikkei fell 1.4% to 39,803.09, while the broader Topix dropped 1.71% to 2,721.22.

Profit-Taking and Sector Performance

Institutional investors typically opt to book profits at the start of the financial year, leading to the market's retreat despite an initial uptick in trading. The Nikkei, which had surged 19% in 2024 and reached record highs in March, witnessed declines across various sectors.

Chip-related stocks like Tokyo Electron and Advantest suffered losses, while heavyweight Toyota Motor also slipped.

BOJ Survey Results and Market Impact

A Bank of Japan (BOJ) survey revealed optimism in Japan's services sector, reaching a 33-year high in the first quarter. However, the market largely shrugged off the survey results, with the outcome aligning with expectations. Additionally, the currency market remained steady, offering minimal cues to local equities, as the yen hovered near a 34-year low against the dollar.

Sector Performances and Top Performers

Heavy machinery makers such as Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries experienced declines, along with brokerage Nomura Holdings. However, watchmaker Citizen Watch and calculator maker Casio Computer bucked the trend, emerging as top performers on the Nikkei with notable gains.