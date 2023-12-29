en English
Breaking News

New Zealand Struggles: Severe Weather, Quad Bike Tragedy, and More

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:31 am EST
In a series of unfortunate events, the upper North Island of New Zealand has been hit with a severe weather phenomenon, resulting in a cricket match’s cancellation and even more tragic, a quad bike crash leaving two missing and four injured. The rain band moving across the area continues to generate heavy rain and thunderstorms, a situation that has led to the second T20 cricket international between New Zealand and Pakistan in Mount Maunganui being abandoned.

Quad Bike Tragedy Amidst Storm

Amidst these weather challenges, a more heart-rending incident occurred in the Far North where a quad bike, with six passengers, met with an accident. The vehicle rolled into a stream, leaving two individuals missing and four others injured. The accident occurred shortly after 5pm.

Sewage Spills and Data Usage Surge

Apart from the weather and its associated tragedies, Auckland’s North Shore community is grappling with another challenge – sewage spills into popular beaches, raising environmental and health concerns. In contrast to these problematic issues, Telcos reported a surge in data usage over the Christmas period, with over 2500 terabytes recorded.

Crimes, Crashes and Health Challenges

However, the stormy weather and environmental issues are not the only problems New Zealand is facing. After a prisoner was murdered in an Auckland prison, a man was charged, adding to the country’s crime statistics. Traffic accidents are also on the rise, with the holiday road toll moving to 10 after a fatal single-vehicle crash on State Highway 69 in Inangahua in Buller. Adding to the list of concerns, Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark is scheduled to undergo heart surgery next week following a minor heart attack on Wednesday.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

