Netanyahu to Undergo Surgery for Hernia Amid Rising Tensions in Israel

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has disclosed plans to undergo surgery for a hernia. The decision follows the discovery of the hernia during a routine check-up.

Advertisment

Netanyahu's office announced that the operation will occur subsequent to a meeting of his war cabinet. During his absence, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, also serving as deputy prime minister, will temporarily assume his responsibilities.

Escalating Tensions in Gaza

In the meantime, tensions are escalating in Gaza. BNN Breaking understands that two Palestinians lost their lives and 15 others sustained injuries in an Israeli air strike on a tent camp within a hospital compound. The strike targeted one of several tents in the courtyard of Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al Balah.

Advertisment

This hospital has served as a refuge for thousands fleeing Israeli bombardments. Israel's military stated that the strike aimed at a command center operated by the armed group Islamic Jihad, resulting in the death of a senior militant.

International Concerns and Calls for Action

The incident in Gaza adds to international concerns regarding the ongoing conflict. Earlier this week, the World Court unanimously directed Israel to ensure basic food supplies reach Gaza's population, which faces the threat of famine.

Advertisment

Concurrently, ceasefire talks hosted by Egypt aim to address the persistent hostilities, though prospects for a breakthrough remain slim. Meanwhile, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, used his Easter sermon to advocate for humanitarian action, emphasizing the plight of children in Gaza and hostages held by Hamas.

Efforts Towards Resolution and Humanitarian Aid

As tensions persist and violence escalates, diplomatic efforts continue to seek a resolution to the Israel-Gaza conflict. The World Court's directive underscores the urgency of addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, emphasizing the need for sustained international support.

Meanwhile, calls from religious leaders like Archbishop Justin Welby highlight the moral imperative to prioritize humanitarian action and alleviate the suffering of innocent civilians caught in the crossfire.