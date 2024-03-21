MultiChoice Kenya Raises DStv Prices Up to Six Percent Amidst Economic Pressures

MultiChoice Kenya Limited, a subsidiary of MultiChoice Group Limited, has announced a price hike for its DStv services, marking the third adjustment in rates within a year.

The company has notified customers of the new rates, which will come into effect on April 1.

Impact on Subscribers and Businesses:

The price adjustments affect various DStv packages, with the Premium package experiencing the largest increase to Sh10,500 from Sh9,900. This move adds financial strain to households and businesses already facing increased pressure on their spending power and operational costs due to higher taxation.

Details of Price Changes:

Consumers across different DStv packages will face varying price increases, ranging from the Family package to the Compact Plus package. For example, subscribers on the Family package will see their monthly subscription rise to Sh2,000 from the current Sh1,850, while those on the Compact package will pay Sh3,700 per month, up from Sh3,500.

Reasons Behind the Price Review:

While MultiChoice Kenya did not provide specific reasons for the latest price adjustments, it has previously cited increasing business costs and the depreciation of the local currency against the dollar as contributing factors. The company's efforts to grow customer numbers may face challenges amidst the higher prices.