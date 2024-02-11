Missing in Tulsa: The Disappearance of Katie Vaclaw

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, a heartrending search is underway for Katie Vaclaw, a 40-year-old woman with special needs who disappeared after attending the 'Night to Shine' dance. This annual event, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, celebrates individuals with special needs, providing them with an unforgettable prom night experience.

Advertisment

A Vanished Smile

Katie, known for her radiant smile and vivacious spirit, was last seen on Friday night around 9:30 p.m. near the Cox Business Convention Center. She had been enjoying the dance in a long peach dress, ballet flats, and a white jacket. Her light brown hair and brown eyes, usually sparkling with joy, are now the focus of missing person posters that have flooded social media and local bulletin boards.

Born with Prader-Willi Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder, and developmental disabilities, Katie is described as 4 feet 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 102 pounds. Her family is deeply concerned about her well-being, as she does not have her necessary medication with her.

Advertisment

A History of Wanderlust

This is not the first time Katie has gone missing. In 2012 and 2017, she briefly disappeared, only to be found safe shortly after. However, her current absence is more worrying due to her medical condition and the impending change in her life.

Katie's longtime caregiver, Helena Crawford, has recently announced her plans to pursue other endeavors. This transition, coupled with her current disappearance, has left Katie's family in a state of heightened anxiety. They fear she may be upset and disoriented, further complicating the search efforts.

Advertisment

A Plea for Compassion

The Tulsa Police Department has issued a city-wide alert and is urging anyone with information about Katie's whereabouts to come forward. The family, desperate for answers, echoes this plea. They implore the public to keep an eye out for Katie and contact the Tulsa Police Department at 918-596-9222 with any leads.

As the search for Katie Vaclaw continues, her family clings to hope, reminiscing about her infectious laughter and the joy she brings to their lives. They yearn for the day when they can see her radiant smile again, a beacon of light in their lives.

In the bustling city of Tulsa, amidst the cacophony of car horns and chatter, one voice remains conspicuously absent. Katie Vaclaw, a 40-year-old woman with special needs, has vanished after attending a dance for individuals with special needs. Her family, gripped by fear and uncertainty, is appealing to the public for help in finding her.

Katie, who suffers from Prader-Willi Syndrome and developmental disabilities, was last seen wearing a long peach dress, ballet flats, and a white jacket. She is described as 4 foot 5 inches tall, weighing around 102 pounds, with light brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Katie's whereabouts is urged to contact the Tulsa Police Department at 918-596-9222.