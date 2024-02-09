Liter for Light Project Wins Migrants4Climate Award: Empowering Communities for Climate Action

In a momentous recognition of grassroots innovation and climate resilience, the Liter for Light Project from the Philippines was honored as one of the three laureates of the Migrants4Climate (M4C) Award. This accolade was bestowed during the 14th Global Forum on Migration and Development (GFMD) Summit held in Geneva, Switzerland, on January 23, 2024. The award celebrates initiatives led or actively participated in by migrants and diaspora communities that have shown significant local impact in climate action.

A Beacon of Hope Born Amidst Devastation

The Liter for Light Project emerged from the wreckage of Typhoon Haiyan/Yolanda, which ravaged the Philippines in 2013. In the aftermath of the storm, a pressing need for sustainable lighting solutions became evident. The project's mission is to teach communities how to construct solar lights using hand-built solar circuits and recycled materials. This simple yet impactful initiative has illuminated the lives of over a million people across 32 countries.

The Power of Collaboration and Empowerment

The Liter for Light Project is not just about providing light; it's about empowering communities and fostering collaboration. By working closely with migrant and diaspora communities, the project has made a tangible difference in addressing climate change issues at the local level. The M4C Award acknowledges these efforts and the project's demonstrated climate action impact.

From Local Impact to Global Recognition

The Liter for Light Project started as a small-scale initiative but quickly grew into an international movement. Its innovative approach to combating climate change by empowering local communities has resonated globally. Winning the Migrants4Climate Award further validates the project's success and underscores the critical role that migrant and diaspora communities play in driving climate action.

As the world grapples with the enormous challenge of climate change, stories like the Liter for Light Project offer a glimmer of hope. The project serves as a powerful reminder that even in the face of adversity, everyday people can make a difference. Through collaboration, ingenuity, and resilience, we can build a brighter, more sustainable future for all.

The Liter for Light Project's recognition at the 14th Global Forum on Migration and Development Summit marks a significant milestone in the global fight against climate change. By teaching communities how to build solar lights using recycled materials and hand-built solar circuits, the project has improved the lives of over a million people across 32 countries. This grassroots initiative, led and supported by migrant and diaspora communities, demonstrates the transformative power of collaboration and empowerment in addressing climate change at the local level.