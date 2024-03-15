Labour Inspectorate Launches Probe into Alleged Migrant Exploitation at Auckland Bowling Alley

Following allegations of exploitation of migrant workers under the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) scheme, the Labour Inspectorate has initiated a probe into Metrolanes Bowling Alley, situated at the SkyWorld Entertainment Centre in Auckland. Migrant employees have reported being coerced into accepting below-minimum wage salaries and residing in the employer's home, sparking widespread concern and prompting official scrutiny into the business practices of James Kwak, the owner of Metrolanes. This incident underscores the broader issues within the AEWV scheme, recently highlighted by an independent review and leading to imminent reforms proposed by Immigration Minister Erica Stanford.

Allegations and Immediate Response

Gyeong Yun Yi, a Korean employee at Metrolanes, has come forward with claims of being pressured into a 'back-deal contract' that offered less than the promised $30 per hour wage. Yi's situation sheds light on the exploitation faced by some migrants, involving not only reduced pay but also compulsory living arrangements with the employer, leading to a distressing work and living environment. The Labour Inspectorate's investigation aims to address these serious allegations and hold those responsible to account, reflecting the government's commitment to protecting migrant workers' rights.

Systemic Issues and the AEWV Scheme Review

The controversy surrounding Metrolanes is part of a larger problem identified in a recent review of the AEWV scheme by the Public Service Commission. The review criticized Immigration New Zealand (INZ) for its failure to foresee and mitigate the risks of visa abuse, which has resulted in widespread exploitation of migrant workers. With over 110,573 AEWV applications approved and numerous complaints against accredited employers, the review calls for significant changes to the scheme to prevent further abuse and exploitation.

Proposed Changes and Future Outlook

Immigration Minister Erica Stanford has acknowledged the gravity of the situation and announced plans to introduce proposals for immediate changes to the AEWV scheme. These changes, aimed at tightening entry criteria and enhancing oversight, signal a pivotal shift towards safeguarding migrant workers from exploitation. As the government and relevant authorities work towards implementing these reforms, the focus remains on creating a fair and abuse-free environment for all workers in New Zealand, ensuring that incidents like those alleged at Metrolanes become a thing of the past.