Ireland

Ireland Grapples with Rising Asylum Seekers: Calls for Urgent Housing Solutions Amid Protests

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:03 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 9:08 am EST
Ireland Grapples with Rising Asylum Seekers: Calls for Urgent Housing Solutions Amid Protests

Ireland’s Integration Minister, Roderic O’Gorman, is urging for swift action to secure accommodation for the escalating number of asylum seekers, with a particular focus on families and women. The onset of 2024 has been marked by protests in various regions, including Roscrea in Co Tipperary, where the plan to house 160 families in the Racket Hall hotel has faced considerable backlash.

Shift from Reactive to Proactive Planning

O’Gorman acknowledges the social implications of converting the town’s sole hotel into a sanctuary for asylum seekers, yet he underscores the necessity in light of the soaring demand from Ukrainian refugees and international protection applicants. He advocates for a transition from reactive measures to proactive planning, suggesting legislation for state-owned centres for accommodation.

Government’s Stance Amid Protests

Despite the demonstrations, the government’s strategy remains unaltered, recently shifting focus from single men to prioritising families in areas such as Ballinrobe and Carlow. O’Gorman is also taking steps to dispel misinformation and stress that the international protection system is specifically designed to aid those fleeing persecution and war, clarifying that not all applicants will qualify for refugee status.

Public Dissatisfaction Over Migration Handling

A survey conducted by The Daily Mail indicates a growing dissatisfaction among the Irish public over the government’s handling of migration issues. Protesters in Co Tipperary express their concerns regarding the impact on the town’s resources and existing facilities, reflecting the ongoing crisis in asylum seeker accommodation in Ireland. Asylum seekers have started moving into the former Capuchin Friary in Carlow town, despite ongoing protests. Interestingly, the initial plan to accommodate 50 men was later revised to house several families instead.

Ireland Migrants Politics United Kingdom
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

