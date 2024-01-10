Illegal Aliens Thwarted from Firearms Purchases Almost 48,000 Times in 25 Years

The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) recently revealed a startling fact: between November 1998 and November 2023, the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) denied firearms purchases to illegal aliens as many as 47,930 times. This number is part of a larger dataset from the FBI's database, which contains 13.9 million records of failed background checks. These checks were conducted due to various prohibiting events, and not necessarily for individuals.

Advertisment

The Danger of Illegal Aliens Acquiring Firearms

The issue of firearms in the hands of illegal aliens has been a point of concern for FAIR. The organization has been outspoken about the increased dangers posed by the potential of illegal aliens acquiring firearms, a situation it believes has worsened due to policies under the Biden administration and the proliferation of sanctuary jurisdictions. In the year 2023 alone, U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized more than half a million illegal weapons.

The Federal Law and Firearm Purchases

Advertisment

As per federal law, prospective firearm buyers are required to undergo a background check and present a government-issued ID. This rule was reinforced by a bill passed by the House in 2019, which mandated background checks for all legal firearm sales and transfers. The bill also included a failed amendment that would have required reporting of illegal alien attempts to purchase guns to federal immigration.

Impact on Southern Border States

States along the southern border, particularly Texas, have witnessed significant criminal activities involving illegal aliens. From June 2011 to December 2023, more than 422,000 criminal aliens were booked into Texas jails, committing over 509,000 criminal offenses. Gun shop owners are conscious of the situation and describe a strict enforcement of laws and policies to prevent illegal firearms purchases. This includes measures to curtail 'straw purchases', a term used to describe situations where a legal buyer purchases a gun for an illegal alien.