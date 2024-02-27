MassLive Sets Record with 24 Awards at 2023 NENPA Better Newspaper Competition

MassLive has set a new record by securing 24 awards in the prestigious New England Press & Newspaper Association's (NENPA) 2023 New England Better Newspaper Competition, marking a significant achievement over its previous record of 21 awards in 2022. This accomplishment underscores MassLive's unwavering dedication to delivering impactful journalism across Massachusetts, spanning a multitude of categories including sports, multimedia, and comprehensive news coverage.

Advertisment

Award-Winning Sports Journalism

Among the highlights of the awards is the recognition of MassLive's sports journalism. Matt Vautour, a sports columnist for MassLive, along with the sports department’s coverage of significant features and stories, stood out, showcasing the platform's commitment to in-depth sports reporting. This recognition emphasizes the quality and depth of MassLive’s sports journalism, catering to a wide audience of sports enthusiasts in Massachusetts and beyond.

Innovative Online Presence

Advertisment

MassLive's innovative approach to digital journalism was also acknowledged, with the platform receiving accolades for its website and its adept use of social media. Notably, MassLive's engagement on TikTok has set it apart, demonstrating the platform's ability to adapt to changing digital landscapes and reach audiences through contemporary mediums. This strategic use of social media not only amplifies MassLive’s reach but also enhances its interaction with a broader and younger demographic.

Comprehensive News Coverage

The awards also celebrated MassLive’s extensive news coverage, spanning a variety of critical issues such as housing, health, and social issues, especially in the wake of significant events like the Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade. The recognition in categories like spot news, right-to-know, general news, and social issues underscores MassLive's role as a pivotal source of news and information, reflecting its commitment to covering stories that matter to the community.

As MassLive prepares to celebrate these accomplishments at the NENPA awards ceremony on March 23, the anticipation is high for the announcement of the exact placements in each category. This record-breaking achievement not only highlights MassLive's commitment to excellence in journalism but also sets a new benchmark for news outlets across New England. The recognition serves as a testament to the hard work and dedication of MassLive's journalists and their contribution to the field of journalism, ensuring that stories of significance continue to be told with integrity and depth.