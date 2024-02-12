Massive Raid in FCT Nets 311 Suspects, Uncovers Cache of Weapons

In a swift and decisive operation over the weekend, the FCT Police Command raided a notorious game house in Zuba, netting 311 suspects involved in a web of illegal activities. The suspects, comprising 297 males and 14 females, are believed to be responsible for criminal activities in the FCT and neighboring states.

A Raid on "Gidan Dambe"

The operation, carried out at the infamous "Gidan Dambe" in Dei-Dei-Zuba area, was led by the Commissioner of Police himself. The game house, notorious for being a haven for criminals, was raided based on credible intelligence, according to the Police Commissioner. The suspects were apprehended within 20 minutes of the operation commencing.

An Arsenal of Weapons and Illicit Substances

The raid resulted in the recovery of a cache of weapons, including guns, ammunition, swords, knives, axes, daggers, and motorcycles. Mobile phones were also seized during the operation. Among the suspects was an individual claiming to be a DSS personnel, found in possession of an English Pistol and ammunition.

The Long Arm of the Law

The FCT Commissioner of Police emphasized the importance of credible intelligence in carrying out successful operations. He assured residents of the FCT that the police will continue to work tirelessly to ensure their safety and security. The suspects will undergo thorough screening and investigation, after which they will be prosecuted.

The operation is a significant blow to criminal networks operating in the FCT and neighboring states. It serves as a stark reminder that the long arm of the law will always catch up with those who engage in criminal activities.

