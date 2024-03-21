Manhunt Ongoing for Escaped White Supremacist and Accomplice After Idaho Hospital Shootout

Authorities are in an intense search for Skylar Meade, a white supremacist gang member, and his accomplice Nicholas Umphenour following a daring escape from a Boise, Idaho hospital. The breakout left three corrections officers wounded, with one in critical but stable condition, igniting a statewide manhunt for the duo.

Early Morning Ambush Sparks Manhunt

The escape unfolded in the early hours of Wednesday when Umphenour, aiding Meade's escape, opened fire on corrections officers at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center's ambulance bay. The orchestrated attack was part of a plan to free Meade, serving a 20-year sentence for aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer. The suspects fled the scene in a gray 2020 Honda Civic, triggering a statewide alert.

Background of the Fugitives

Skylar Meade, 31, identified as a member of the white supremacist Aryan Knights gang, was initially incarcerated for shooting at a sheriff’s sergeant during a high-speed chase. Meade's accomplice, Umphenour, faces charges of aggravated battery against law enforcement and aiding and abetting an escape, with a $2 million bond issued for his arrest. The duo's whereabouts remain unknown, and they are considered armed and dangerous.

Implications of the Incident

This event has raised concerns regarding the security measures in place during the transport of high-risk inmates and the growing issue of gang activities within the prison system. The attack not only highlights the lengths to which individuals will go to aid in an escape but also the risks faced by corrections officers daily. The Boise Police Department, along with state and federal agencies, are utilizing all resources to apprehend the fugitives, stressing the importance of public vigilance during this time.

The audacious escape has shaken the local community and put law enforcement on high alert, underscoring the ongoing challenges in managing gang influences within the prison system and ensuring the safety of corrections personnel. As the manhunt continues, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable and dangerous nature of corrections and law enforcement work.